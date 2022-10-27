WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Wayne County convenience store Monday morning, bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The win happened just after 7 a.m. at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 360,000.

At the time of the purchase, the jackpot just reached $434,116. Because the winner bought a $5 ticket, they took home 50% of the jackpot.

The winner has 180 days to collect the prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.