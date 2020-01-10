Someone won $1,000 a day for life in NC, and lottery officials want to know who

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — A lottery player won $1,000 a day for life, but there’s no word yet on who will get to cash in.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, someone picked up a Lucky For Life ticket at a Food Lion on Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown. It’s unclear if they know yet just how lucky they are.

Thursday night, five white balls and the Lucky Ball were drawn — and matched every single selection on the player’s ticket.

That means the owner of that ticket has won $1,000 every day for life.

BIG WINNER ALERT: One lucky #NCLottery player matched all five white balls and the Lucky Ball, winning $1,000 A Day For Life in last night's #LuckyForLife drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the @FoodLion on Yadkinville Rd. in #Pfafftown. RETWEET to help us spread the news! pic.twitter.com/lWcChkexmC — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) January 10, 2020

