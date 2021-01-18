‘Something’s not right,’ Family believes missing NC teen is in danger

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -It’s been 55 days since anyone has seen a 15-year-old boy missing from Carolina Beach.

Landon Neal Harrelson was last seen on Nov. 23. He was wearing khakis and FILA sneakers.

Landon’s father believes his son is in danger. Early in the investigation, police thought he was with other family members but ultimately learned that wasn’t the case.

The family has been working with detectives, has pleaded for his return on television, and even handed out fliers on the street but there’s been no word on where the 15-year-old is.

“Something is not right. My mom knows it, I know it, my family knows it. Anybody who knows Landon Harrelson knows this is not his character,” said Randall Harrelson. “I fear he’s either being held against his will or something just isn’t right.”

The holidays have come and gone. Usually, Landon would have called his dad and grandmother with his Christmas list in hand, but all of the family’s calls have gone unanswered. His father says Landon’s social media has been silent as well.

“Landon is like any other teenager. At 15 years old, he’s going to be on his phone, he’s going to be communicating with his circle, his network he’s going to be on that Snapchat, he’s not gonna be not using a phone,” said Harrelson.

The family was hopeful when the CUE center announced a $5,000 cash reward for information that led to Landon; however, ten days later, no one has come forward.

“If he was hiding out…teenagers or, you know, adults of any kind…they would have turned him over for that money.”

Hope remains that Landon will return, but after nearly two months, his family is beginning to fear the worst.

“The boy is loved, he is missed. The family is broken. We just wanna know he’s alive, we just want something to show that he’s alive,” said Harrelson. “We just want closure that’s all, we just wanna know what’s going on, where he is and get him home safe.”

Anyone with information on Landon’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609, use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods, or contact the CUE Center at (910)-343-1131.

