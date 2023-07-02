WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide after a son allegedly shot and killed his mother.

Officers came to the 1100 block of Burke Village Lane and found Sharon Ross, 55, in her home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ross would be pronounced deceased at the scene.

The WSPD Criminal Investigations Division responded to the home and assumed investigative responsibility.

Investigators say that Sharon Ross and her son, Joshua Isiah Ross, 21, were involved in a “physical altercation” over a firearm in the home. They both lived together in the home.

Police say that it was during that altercation, say that Joshua Ross shot and killed his mother. Law enforcement was called at around 10:47 p.m. on Saturday, however, investigators say that the fatal shooting occurred around 1 hour and 15 minutes earlier.

Joshua Ross has been taken into custody and is charged with murder. He is being held in the detention center without bond and will appear in court on Monday.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

The fatal shooting marks the 29th homicide of 2023 in Winston-Salem, according to police. There were 21 homicides at this time in 2022.

