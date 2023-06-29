DILLON, S.C. (WNCN) — Some people in North Carolina are heading to the South Carolina border to buy their fireworks for the Fourth of July.

Jabs Fireworks in Dillon, South Carolina said they see more customers from North Carolina than South Carolina during this time of year.

“For South Carolina, we don’t have as strict of laws as North Carolina does,” said Phillip Herring with Jabs Fireworks. “So, we can sell these products and again it just brings more and more business from North Carolina that we are gladly to have.”

The State of North Carolina prohibits citizens from fireworks that leave the ground, including explosives and rockets. But it’s not stopping people from going south of the border to buy them.

For the past four years, the Thompson Family has been coming to South Carolina to stock up on fireworks for their family event.

“Cross the border line we ain’t supposed to have it over there but we going to do a little something something for the kids,” Tyrell Thompson said.

On Wednesday, they spent more than $1,000 on fireworks, some of them considered illegal in North Carolina. Thompson said he’s not concerned that it’s illegal where he lives.

“No not really. Long as we not doing nothing too bad with it. We never had any problems with law enforcement,” he said.

“We have a large variety of different items that do go into the air and that’s the main thing everybody from North Carolina come in here and get,” Herring said.

He said Jabs can’t keep enough fireworks on the shelves. Employees work throughout the day and night to restock. Many of their customers come from places like Fayetteville and Raleigh.

“North Carolinians come in and get all the stuff that go in the air. One of our best sellers is Hydrogen Bombs, 36 shots. This comes in one box. Light that box one time, sit back, and it gets you a whole display,” Herring said.

Thompson believes it’s time for North Carolina to revisit the law regarding fireworks.

“I think they should. I don’t see that much harm in it,” Thompson said.