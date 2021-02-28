CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – One North Carolina man is fighting back against porch pirates his own way, leaving them with a nasty surprise.

His South End neighborhood in Charlotte has had a problem with packages going missing, but if the thief opens up one of the packages set up as a decoy, they’re in for a surprise.

David Seaman has been the target of more than he would like. In fact, in the last week or so, he says he’s been hit three separate times.

“It’s crazy, he thought my porch was a store and he could come and grab whatever he wanted and head on out. He just kept doing it over and over again,” Seaman said.

The first two times happened when a birthday present was stolen one day and a package was stolen another day.

But the third time, Seaman decided to do something different.

“My idea was get an empty box, fill it with paper and put a note inside and with some hot chili pepper all over it,” Seaman said.

Sure enough, the decoy box was picked up on Wednesday afternoon and it appears it was taken by the same person in the other two videos.

“Same guy, same car, all of that. There was the same guy that hit another house another day.”

Seaman says he put that decoy out in hopes that the thief will stay away.

“[It] had a note saying ‘we’re watching you, we know who you are, we have you on camera, don’t come back’,” said Seaman.

And he’s ready with another decoy, just in case.

“Hopefully, he opened it and won’t come back because he knows we’re on to him.”

There is no word on whether any arrests have been made in the cases, but if you recognize the person in the video, or if you think you have been a victim, call Charlotte police.