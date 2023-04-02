WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three juveniles were taken into custody after a person was shot at and a spike strip was used in a police chase on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, WSPD Patrol officers were called to the 200 block of Peace Haven Road after getting a report from a person who saw four people breaking into cars.

The person reported that they were following the suspects who left in a Dodge pickup truck. Police say that the suspects then shot at them.

Investigators say they found the Dodge pickup truck on US 421 southbound near Silas Creek Parkway and attempted to pull it over. The pickup truck continued to drive away and a chase began.

The chase continued southbound on US 421 where officers say they successfully deployed a spike trip near the Cherry Street intersection. Despite hitting the spike strip, the pickup truck continued to drive away.

Police say the pickup truck continued onto northbound Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, then eastbound onto East Fifth Street. Once the truck was near the Cameron Avenue intersection, the four people inside the pickup truck got out and ran away while leaving it in drive. The pickup truck rolled off of the road and came to a stop in a wooded area.

Officers say they chased the suspects on foot and took three of the four suspects into custody. Those three were all identified as juveniles and are being processed in accordance with the North Carolina General Statutes.

Investigators say that the Dodge pickup truck involved in the chase had been reported stolen from Winston-Salem on Friday. A 9mm handgun which was reported as stolen from Winston-Salem on March 25 was found as well.

The person who was shot at was not struck by the gunfire and no injuries occurred as a result of the chase and corresponding events.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.