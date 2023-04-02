RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several basketball fans in the Triangle headed out to their favorite sports bar Saturday to watch the March Madness Final Four.

“It’s exciting— I have certain teams that I pull for,” said Bradley Holt who joined other fans to watch the games at Buffalo Brothers on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

Holt said his favorite teams may be out, but it hasn’t stopped him from following the NCAA Tournament.

“They’re all gone, but I love great basketball and I love the competitiveness,” he said.

Holt said he loves to gamble but decided to not create a bracket this year.

“I learned a long time ago, I was out the first week… It’s so competitive and all the teams are so vulnerable to lose,” he said.

Tommy Pough who also watched the game said the tournament has had quite a few surprises.

“Gambling wise, I think a lot of people lost their shirts because we’re going to go with what a normal tournament would look like and it didn’t really pan out that way,” he said.

Despite the odds of the tournament, both men said a sports wagering bill has caught the attention of several sports fans. If passed, the bill would legalize online sports betting and allow people 21 and older to bet on professional and college sports.

“Honestly, I think it’s about time,” said Pough.

When it comes to sports gambling, Pough believes the legalization would have a positive impact on North Carolina.

“It’s games, I mean we’ve been betting on Fantasy Football— it’s not much different,” he said. “I understand where we are and the timing has to be right, but you know, it’s revenue and it’s going to feed into the state.”

The bill advanced in the North Carolina House on Wednesday and now heads to the Senate. Sports betting is already allowed at three tribal casinos in the state.

However, the bill would also allow the North Carolina Lottery Commission to issue 10-12 interactive sports wagering licenses. In addition, the state would also collect a 14 percent privilege tax on operators’ gross revenue.

Lawmakers said the bill does have some restrictions. For example, people would not be allowed to gamble on youth sports, high school sports or horse racing. Lawmakers also said the bill has measures in place to prevent gambling problems from escalating.

If passed, North Carolina would join 24 states that already allow mobile or online sports betting according to the American Gaming Association.