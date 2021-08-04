Sports wagering slated for North Carolina Senate panel debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A bill that would regulate sports gambling across North Carolina and give the state a piece of the revenues is finally getting a hearing this year in the legislature.

The Senate Finance Committee prepared for debate Wednesday on a measure that would allow up to 12 companies to obtain sports wagering licenses from the state, and to make clear certain betting isn’t unlawful.

The legislation would have to clear four Senate committees to reach the Senate floor.

Many state residents already are wagering online without North Carolina government oversight or regulation.