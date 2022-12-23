RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you think your spot in central North Carolina is cold, just imagine how you’d feel in the mountains this weekend.

Already Friday at Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, there was a wind chill value of -46 at 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The mountain has an elevation of 5,946 feet and there was a wind gust of 83 mph at that time, which took the wind chill temp down so low, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, it was a couple of degrees colder at Mount Mitchell at -48 degrees, according to the weather service.

“Expect these values to be even lower once the sun sets,” the weather service said.

Other cold spots in the North Carolina mountains include Wayah Bald Mountain near Franklin.

Snow at Grandfather Mountain in a CBS 17 file photo

At 5,342 ft. in elevation in the Nantahala National Forest, the wind chill hit -22 earlier in the day Friday at Wayah Bald Mountain, the weather service said.

The town of Spruce Pine was also among those with subzero wind chills on Friday. The town in Mitchell County hit -17.