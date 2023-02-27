RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The trees are confused! The warm February has caused trees across central North Carolina to bud and flower 2 to 3 weeks earlier than average.

So, what happens if March brings us much cooler weather?

“If we get a late cold snap, most of the time the plants are able to cope with that, but if it’s especially cold you might see that some of the brand new foliage, the little leaves that are coming out might get a little burn on them,” explained Joshua Logan, CEO of Logan’s Garden Shop at Seaboard Station in Raleigh. He said a March cold snap wouldn’t kill the tree itself, but it could damage the flowers.

If you got excited from the warm temperatures and already started tending to your garden, however, pay attention to the weather because some of your plants could suffer if it gets too cold.

“Annual plants that people might have gotten excited, and people started planting, those tend to be much more sensitive,” Logan said. “So some of your herbs and veggies and some of your springtime flowers need to be cared for once we get into the low 30s and upper 20s.”

He says potted plants can be simply brought inside, but you can also use a mesh cloth or light bed sheet to protect your plants, just make sure you don’t use a plastic sheet.

So, if you’ve caught spring fever a little early, Logan has this piece of advice: “If people are willing to be vigilant and protect them, there’s really no reason people can’t get out and enjoy some appropriate plants for early season.”

And if all else fails, know that the weather here in central North Carolina is an issue all gardeners face, so you’re not alone.

Logan’s Garden Shop is still open, despite all the construction going on around the shop, and if you need any planting advice, you can check out their website here Logan’s Garden Shop (logantrd.com)