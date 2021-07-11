Staffing shortages impact customers, wait times at NC DMV

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Department of Motor Vehicle offices are dealing with staffing shortages as people are leaving for other jobs.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it is looking for examiners to help people get licenses or tags renewed, along with other duties. The state says when the office is short on people, it can slow down the process throughout the day.

“We don’t want people to go ‘I made my appointment at 10:00, it’s 11 and I’m still standing out here waiting.’ That’s a thing that’s bad for us,” said Steve Abbott, NCDOT spokesperson.

The state says they’ve also had several people out sick because of COVID-19, which also leaves them short-staffed.

If you’d like to apply for a position with the DMV, click here.