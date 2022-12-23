JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks, of Hubert, stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“My wife was scratching the ticket, and then her hands started shaking, and she started freaking out,” Sparks said.

Sparks, a 68-year-old truck driver, bought his winning $25 ticket from the Circle K on North Marine Boulevard in Jacksonville.

“I told her ‘don’t freak out and have a heart attack before we can get the money,’” he said.

Sparks arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize. Ater required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,017.

He said he would use his winnings to pay some bills and put the rest in the bank.