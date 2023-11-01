RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood has announced she will not seek re-election in 2024.

Wood was elected as State Auditor in 2008. She is the first woman to serve in the role.

In an interview with CBS 17’s Michael Hyland, Wood said she wanted to focus more on public speaking. She said the hit-and-run incident she was plead guilty to did not influence her decision.

Wood said she believed she would win re-election if she ran again but she’d be 74 by the time her term was over. She said now is the time to make a career shift.

In December 2022, Wood was at the wheel of a state-owned vehicle when it struck a parked car. Video from that night showed her vehicle went on top of the car’s hood. She can been seen walking into a law office moments after.

“The incident in December, it’s over. It didn’t define who I am. It wasn’t anything about who I was or who I am or how well I can do the job. [My decision] had nothing to do with the incident in December. I’ve had so many people to just kind of say this could have happened to anybody. And, again, I didn’t let it define me,” Wood said. “I’ve moved on and done, I think, a good job since the incident. So, no, that is not in the back of my mind about this decision at all.”

Wood plead guilty to the hit-and-run and admitted in court she drank the night of the crash. The auditor, however did not give into calls for her resignation.

In a statement, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Wood, “has been a valuable colleague and public servant. She always keeps the best interests of the taxpayers in her heart and mind. I look forward to working with her during the remainder of her term. I’m sure she will finish strong.”

Wood is a Democrat. It’s unclear who may step forward to run now that Wood won’t be in the race.

Wood is a Certified Public Accountant who has served four terms as North Carolina’s elected State Auditor.