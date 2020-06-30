State board of education convenes one last time before Gov. Cooper decides on how schools will operate in the fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Board of Education met for the final time ahead of Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision as to what schools will look like in the fall, but the topic wasn’t even on the agenda for discussion.

“I think I’d like to see some way to get our kids back to school safely,” said Sen. Wiley Nickel (D).

“We should allow our students to get back to school like other countries around the world are doing,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Forest (R).

The board has given Cooper three options ranging from a normal school year to a hybrid model as well as an option that would support online learning only.

Forest, a member of the board, says he doesn’t support any of the options on the table.

“What is the goal,” said Forest. “What are we trying to achieve with our students, and how will we know that we’ve actually achieved that goal?”

“Over 10 percent of our population goes in and out of those doors, and we should make sure we’re investing in keeping everybody safe during this time,” said Nickel.

Nickel sponsored legislation that would’ve placed a nurse in every school, but that bill has since stalled.

“In Wake County, we have one nurse for every 1,700 students when the federal guidelines are one in 750,” said Sen. Nickel.

“To suggest that our kids need to go back wearing masks every day, and taking half days in school, and filling up our buses halfway that is based on the information we have from around the world is non-sensical right now,” said Forest.

Cooper is expected to announce his decision public regarding the fall semester during a press conference on Wednesday.

The Wake County Board of Education has called an emergency meeting to discuss their path forward on Thursday.