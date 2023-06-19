RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After the state Supreme Court reversed an earlier decision in April, North Carolina now requires a photo ID to vote. With some municipal elections coming up as early as September, the state board of elections is putting procedures in place for verifying identification. Monday, the board held a public hearing to get feedback.

The State Board of Elections is asking for public comment as the voter ID requirement goes into effect across the state. State Elections Director, Karen Brinson Bell, said the board wants to implement the law in a uniform way for all 100 counties and more than 2500 precincts. “The goal is that everyone’s treated equally and that the law’s being applied the same for every voter in North Carolina,” she explained.

Voter ID requirements and exceptions are dictated by law.

“The law identifies the types of IDs that are permitted: a driver’s license, a DMV-issued ID, including a no-fee ID is that is available to citizens. We can also accept certain college IDs, public employee IDs, travel IDs passports,” Brinson Bell noted. “It defines what IDs are permissible; it also talks about reasonable impediments if someone’s unable to get an ID, how we can still process and cast their ballot.”

She said later this summer – in July or August, county boards of elections should be able to provide voter ID as well.

She said the state board is working to make sure people can provide ID in person and by mail without compromising privacy. “We are looking at different types of envelopes so that we can protect that probably some security measures around that,” she said.

The Board of Elections is now determining procedures for voters to provide IDs and for those IDs to be verified for both in-person and mail-in ballots.

Brinson Bell says the board has received more than 400 written comments and a few dozen comments during a virtual public hearing. “We had some folks who have been precinct officials or poll workers who have been out there interacting with voters, and they know the difficulties or the steps we have to take to check someone in, and so constructive feedback about how we can make that procedurally smooth is always welcome,” she said.

She also emphasized that the state board of elections can’t do anything to change the law itself.

“We listen to every comment, but at this point, the law is the law. If you have concerns about the law, that’s something to take up with the legislature. If you want to talk about how we actually carry out these procedures that are defined by law then that’s what this public comment is about.”

The public comment period runs through June 23rd. To comment, click here.