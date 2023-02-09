MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Common Thresher shark caught off Oak Island in early January has been certified as a new state record.

Steven Viltoft, of Southport, caught the 589-pound, 1-ounce shark near the Knuckle Buoy off the island on Jan. 10, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries said Thursday.

The previous state record Common Thresher weighed 185-pounds and was caught out of Oregon Inlet on the Outer Banks in 2005.

Viltoft was fishing with Oak Island Fishing Charters when he landed the shark using mullet, and 130-pound line on an 80W Shimano Tiagra reel paired with a Bazen Custom Rod, the release stated. The shark was deceased upon landing after a two-hour fight.

Viltoft’s fish measured 90-inches fork length (tip of the nose to the fork in the tail) and had a 164.75-inch total length (tip of the nose to end of the upper caudal lobe).

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage.