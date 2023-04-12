DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Democrats visited Durham to introduce a bill that aims to give local leaders a greater say in transportation and infrastructure decisions on Wednesday.

The Transportation for the Future Act takes a look at the effects of vehicles on the environment, as well as the prioritization of walker and biker safety.

Ben Bokun/CBS 17

“Moving people from Point A to Point B should not be a life-or-death matter,” Durham City Council Member Leonardo Williams said in support of the legislation. “Moving people from Point A to Point B should strengthen our communities and we see in some areas where it works, and we see some areas where it doesn’t.”

The act also attempts to take the focus away from highway expansion and allocate money toward multi-county transportation projects.

Right now, 94 percent of all transportation money in North Carolina goes to fund highways.

State Senator Graig Meyer, a bill sponsor, noted that the proposed legislation has not yet gained Republican support.

Dozens of local officials, advocates and supporters gathered outside of Durham City Hall for Wednesday’s press conference.

View the Transportation for the Future Act here.