State doctor encourages COVID-19 tests for protest attendees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore is encouraging people who attended recent protests across North Carolina to be tested for COVID-19 but acknowledges the timing of those tests can be “tricky” because of the disease’s unpredictable incubation period.

Moore and other health leaders spoke Monday on a teleconference to give an update on contact tracing — the process by which infected people retrace their steps to determine where they’ve been and with whom they’ve been in contact after their suspected time of infection, and contact those people to let them know they could be at risk.

When someone has been exposed to a “specific exposure,” Moore said the guideline is to test that person immediately if he is symptomatic but if there are no symptoms, to wait approximately six days after the exposure to maximize the chance of detection.

But Moore said the state is not recommending any specific length of time to wait for the countless people who attended the numerous protests held in cities and towns across the state and the nation following the death of George Floyd.

“We’re not giving any specific time frame that you should wait this number of days before you take a test,” he said, “because we want to know about people who were exposing others as well as people who may have been exposed themselves.”

“When you’re talking about people who were at a gathering or potentially multiple gatherings, that’s a little harder. We don’t know when they might have been exposed,” he said.

He said it’s probably too soon for any surges in cases or hospitalizations to be directly attributable to the protests, and said any contact-tracing notifications likely would be undertaken by the counties in which any new infections took place.

“All these specific events are happening in counties, so it is really largely dependent on where the event is happening,” Moore said. “The county where that happens is the one usually making those public notifications through their channels so that people are aware that there is a possible exposure.”

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the state has hired 152 tracers through its collaborative and has a goal of 250 total. That is in addition to the hundreds who are scattered throughout North Carolina at the county level.

“What we at the state level have been trying to build is a … group of support staff, basically, that can be deployed to assist with those and that’s been the big focus lately,” Moore said.”We’ve brought on a lot of that kind of surge staff at the state level and are going to be bringing on more to … (be) ready to meet those needs that the local health departments might have.”

For example, 45 percent of the contact tracers hired by the state are bilingual — and that’s important, because 41 percent of people who have COVID-19 are Hispanic.

“We have a large number of Spanish-speaking cases and contacts that we’re working with. They have been working diligently to do contacts and develop the trust in the community that we need,” said Dr. Marilyn Pearson, the health director in Johnston County.

“We have continued to do contact tracing all along, but it has been a challenge for us in the last couple of weeks and we have requested assistance at the state level for additional contact tracers,” she added.

Ultimately, the process depends on cooperation on several levels — between state and county, and between tracers and the people they contact.

“This only works if somebody picks up the phone or returns the text, or is willing to talk with us,” Moore said.