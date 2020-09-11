State employees can use paid time off to help polls on Election Day in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Employees who work for the State of North Carolina can get paid time off to help with the polls on Election Day, the Office of State Human Resources announced Friday.

State Human Resources Director Barbara Gibson granted a variance to Community Service Leave to encourage state employees to serve as poll workers, a news release said. This comes following concerns about the state having enough poll workers amid the pandemic.

Employees can use up to three days of paid time off to volunteer with their County Board of Elections.

According to the news release, the leave cannot be used for electioneering or campaigning for political parties, candidates or nonprofit organizations involved in election activities.

“Public service employees are inherently driven to support the people of our state,” said Gibson, who authorized the one-time exception due to the pandemic. “We want to make it possible for more employees statewide to volunteer with their County Board of Elections to minimize the long voter lines and other issues experienced nationally due to a shortage of poll workers.”

Poll workers must be registered to vote in their home county and serve in their home county in order to accept assignments from a County Board of Elections for Election Day.

During Early Voting, poll workers do not have to be a registered voter and can work in any county, a news release said.

For state employees to be able to use the Community Service Leave, a supervisor must approve it first and the employee will need to provide proof of time worked at the polls, a news release said.

For more information, click here.