State issues warning as bears go into forage overdrive

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is warning that bears in the state are preparing for hibernation and will be foraging for food outside of their normal ranges.

The commission said in a news release last week that bears will likely be venturing closer to homes and campgrounds as well as trying to cross busy highways to find food.

And they will be protective of the food they find.

The commission said that people need to take measures to protect themselves and the bears.

That includes storing trash in the garage, removing bird feeders and cleaning grills.

And of course, never purposefully feed a bear.

