State law gives nursing homes, healthcare facilities civil immunity during COVID-19 state of emergency

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new state law could make it more difficult for people to sue nursing homes and other healthcare facilities during the coronavirus crisis.

A CBS17.com investigation found that nearly dozen states have passed laws protecting nursing homes from civil lawsuits during the state of emergency.

The measure in North Carolina can be found on page 26 of Senate Bill 740, one of two bills passed by lawmakers and signed into law two weeks ago by Gov. Roy Cooper in response to the pandemic.

The language grants healthcare facilities immunity from civil liability for harm or damages sustained in the course of arranging or providing healthcare services.

Supporters of those types of protections in other states have said such measures remove the fear of reprisal for caregivers at facilities who treat a high-risk population while trying to contain a deadly virus.

Messages left by CBS 17 News with the North Carolina Healthcare Association and the North Carolina Health Care Facilities Association were not immediately returned.

Raleigh attorney Steve Gugenheim, who specializes in nursing home cases and who has filed a lawsuit against one such facility in Salisbury, argues that they face “essentially no liability” for claims of injury, infection or wrongful death.

“It’s difficult enough to prosecute cases against healthcare providers, particularly nursing homes,” Gugenheim told CBS 17 News. “And now, nursing homes basically have, arguably, complete immunity from any claims that arise during the period of this state of emergency in North Carolina.”

Nursing homes have been hit especially hard during the pandemic. According to the most recent update from the state Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 352 deaths involving nursing homes — accounting for more than 53 percent of the 661 total deaths reported to the state.

Gugenheim’s lawsuit seeks an injunction to ensure the Citadel at Salisbury — which has 157 total cases, the most of any nursing home in the state — provides proper care. It does not seek damages, and is not impacted by the new measure, he said.

Among the other states which have enacted similar measures are New York, Kentucky, Alabama, Louisiana, Nevada and Virginia.

According to the North Carolina law, the protections do not apply if harm or damages were caused by an action or lack of action qualifying as “gross negligence, reckless misconduct or intentional infliction of harm” by the facility or provider. But it also specifies that actions, omissions or decisions are “resulting from a resource or staffing shortage” would not be classified among those three disqualifiers.

And Gugenheim says that’s an exceptionally high bar to clear.

“When you look at the cases in North Carolina, it is extremely difficult to survive in the courts of appeal and in the North Carolina Supreme Court in cases involving gross negligence, and even intentional conduct,” he said. “It almost has to rise to the level of intentional conduct to survive, and even if it is intentional conduct as it relates to staff or resources, the nursing homes are immune.”