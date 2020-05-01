State lawmakers making final changes on $1.5 billion COVID-19 relief bill for NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republican state legislative leaders said they’ve reached agreement on spending $1.52 billion of federal funding in response to the COVID-19 crisis, but they’re still negotiating various policy changes.

The House and Senate earlier this week each passed their own bills that would amount to the state’s initial legislative response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The $1.52 billion amount is roughly halfway between what the two chambers had proposed spending. About $3.5 billion in federal funding has been made available to North Carolina so far.

“The thing that’s so different about this is that this thing changes every few days. And, what the needs are change,” said House Speaker Tim Moore (R).

Both chambers agreed to put funding toward relief for small businesses, testing for COVID-19, medical supplies and funding for hospitals. It wasn’t clear early Friday what the funding amounts would be in the final bill.

“Things that were top priority, the things that were the emergency, were being addressed. I am concerned about nothing elections-related being included,” said Democratic House Leader Rep. Darren Jackson.

Moore said there were fewer than a dozen policy issues still left to be negotiated. The bills each chamber passed were wide-reaching, impacting health care, education, government operations and various other areas.

“Let’s not kid ourselves. There are a lot of differences,” said Republican Senate leader Phil Berger, who said he was optimistic an agreement would be reached in time to hold votes Saturday morning.

The House voted to expand Medicaid for the testing and treatment of COVID-19, while the Senate only approved that for testing.

Lawmakers said there also have been discussions surrounding the requirement for smaller class sizes in kindergarten through 3rd grade.

Speaker Moore said that it could cost the state $61 million. He questioned whether it made sense to take on that expense, saying he learned earlier this week the state could face a shortfall of as much as $4 billion because of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Just because we’re dealing with COVID-19 doesn’t mean that in the fall when hurricane season rolls around that we’re not going to deal with hurricanes. So, we have to be prepared for all of that,” Moore said.

The House version also included a provision to allow restaurants to sell mixed alcoholic drinks to go. Sen. Berger said it’s not likely that measure will make it into the final bill.

“I don’t believe that it’s in the best interest of coming forward with a consensus bill to deal with the federal dollars that are coming into North Carolina to include an alcohol provision of that sort,” Berger said.

In response to that, state Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Guilford) tweeted, “This is disappointing. Our restaurants are struggling and we have the capability to help. There’s a responsible way to do this, and it’s a lifeline for some of our restaurants.”

In an interview with CBS 17 Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said he’s been in discussions with legislative leaders about the relief bill and pointed out that the two chambers included various requests his office had made.

“I’m hoping that we can have a breakthrough either today or this weekend and be able to have legislation that we can all agree on,” he said.

Both the House and Senate are scheduled to go into session Saturday morning. Moore said lawmakers planned to resume discussions Friday afternoon and evening.