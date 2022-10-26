RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Republicans in Raleigh push to regain the supermajority they once had in the state legislature, Democrats are making the case to voters for “balance” in government as they aim to keep enough seats to sustain vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper (D).

A new poll this week by the conservative John Locke Foundation found 50 percent of likely voters said they plan to vote for a Republican candidate for the state legislature compared to 44 percent who said they plan to vote for a Democratic candidate. That gap has widened since last month’s poll when Republicans led on that question by a two-point margin.

“The poll numbers have us in a good position. But, you know, it’s like a race. We’re NASCAR country right? How you’re doing on lap one is great. What matters is where you are on that final lap coming across the finish line,” said House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) in an interview.

Republicans would need to gain three seats in the state House of Representatives and two seats in the state Senate to achieve veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers.

“I think we’ve got a better-than-even chance,” said Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) about the potential for that to happen in his chamber.

In the blue wave election of 2018, Democrats won enough seats to break the supermajority Republicans held. Since then, Republicans have been unable to override the governor when he’s vetoed various bills.

In this year’s election, Gov. Cooper has appeared in ads for candidates in some of the most competitive districts — including in Wake and New Hanover counties — highlighting issues like abortion access and economic development in an effort to convince voters to keep his veto power intact.

Rep. Robert Reives, the House Democratic Leader, said he’s been trying to emphasize to voters recent bipartisan efforts to attract businesses and reach compromises on issues like energy policy to make the argument for maintaining the current balance of power.

“Number one, and first and foremost, making sure that we have equal opportunity to take advantage of all the economic development that we’ve got going on in North Carolina and trying to keep government balanced,” said Rep. Reives. “I think where you see the exurban areas, that’s really where the fight’s going to be in my opinion. I think the urban areas are leaning the way that they’re leaning. I think some of the traditional Republican strongholds aren’t quite as strong as what they’ve been.”

While voters have consistently ranked the economy as their top issue in polls, Reives said he believes the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion will still have a significant impact, especially in some of the highly competitive suburban districts.

“I think the Dobbs decision will affect the way some people vote. And, that’s why turnout is going to be misleading. Polls are going to be misleading. Because you’re going to have people that have traditionally voted Republican that are not voting Republican this time,” said Reives. “Your state is going to decide whether you have rights that you’ve taken for granted for the last 50 years. And when you talk to people that start to get that, it does start to worry them.”

Sen. Berger said he thinks the current national economic conditions with high inflation will have a trickle-down effect on state races.

“Most voters in making that decision will be guided by what they see happening when they stop to get gas, when they go to the grocery store to buy groceries,” said Berger. “The decision that was made in 2020 to put Democrats in control at the national level has just been a disaster.”

The outcome of the legislative races will have direct impact on what steps the state takes in the next two years on key issues like abortion, education policy, how to spend the state’s surplus money and whether there will be further tax cuts.

While all 170 seats in the General Assembly are on the ballot this year, nearly one-third of those races are already over as the candidates in those districts are running unopposed in November.