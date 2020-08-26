State numbers show drop, then steady turnaround time for COVID-19 tests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The average turnaround time for COVID-19 tests in North Carolina dropped to roughly two days earlier this month and has remained relatively steady since then, state data show.

The Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday published its daily average times for labs to process tests and report those results back to the state.

The set of data, which is published in chart form and dates to July 25, includes those averages split into two testing stages along with the seven-day rolling average of one of those measures, which itself consists of two components of the testing regimen.

The chart is based on numbers from the roughly 80 percent of laboratories that report their results electronically to DHHS.

According to DHHS, the average turnaround time over the previous 32 days was 2.2 days. The figures for Tuesday, the most recent day available, show a daily average of 1.8 days. And the highest single-day average — 3.8 days — came on July 27.

Faster turnaround times are significant because they help with the isolation of infected people and tracing their contacts — key steps in controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

The move by DHHS exceeds a recommendation from a nonprofit run by a former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The group led by by Tom Frieden — who directed the CDC under former President Barack Obama — argued for states to release their average turnaround time for tests on a weekly basis.

CBS 17 News asked DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen earlier this month about the possibility of that data becoming publicly available and she said the agency was “trying to think about a thoughtful way to present that information.”

The DHHS dashboard breaks the testing process into several stages:

— When a specimen is collected and then received by a lab.

— When the lab obtains the specimen and runs the test to determine the result.

— When the lab determines the result and reports that to DHHS.

— When the result is reported and the patient is notified.

DHHS combines the first two stages into one number, with the third stage represented by a separate number. The fourth stage is not included in the state’s calculation because that figure is not reported to the agency.

The state also plots the seven-day rolling average of the combined first two stages, and that graph shows a clear descent from July 25 to Aug. 13, when it was at about 1.2. That rolling average has remained relatively constant since then.