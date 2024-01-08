RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper Monday night signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency as severe weather is forecast to hit the state Tuesday.

Weather forecasters say a powerful storm will create the risk of multiple hazards, including a few tornadoes, strong winds, isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms, and heavy rain.

The torrential rain could lead to scattered flash flooding and eventually river flooding, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a flood watch in central North Carolina. The CBS 17 Storm Team has designated Tuesday a Weather Alert Day.

Already, many schools in Central North Carolina have decided to dismiss early on Tuesday or have students learn from home.

Cooper’s order waives restrictions on truck weight, size and hours of service so that vehicles carrying essential supplies such as food, medicine or fuel or transporting livestock and crops can get their jobs done quickly, a news release from Cooper’s office said.

“Damaging winds and saturated soils might also lead to blown down trees and power lines, causing possible scattered to widespread power outages,” the news release from the governor’s office said.

The storm is forecast to impact the entire state with central North Carolina expected to be hit between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

In the southern North Carolina mountains, landslides are possible with heavy rainfall of up to 6 inches expected in some areas.