State of Emergency declared in NC county due to severe weather

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A State of Emergency was issued at Thursday in Catawba County due to excessive rainfall and severe weather.

“The excessive rainfall has resulted in severe flooding, infrastructure damage, hazardous travel conditions and the potential for widespread power outages for residents in the County,” officials announced at 12:30 p.m.

State of Emergency has been declared for Catawba County. Read more at https://t.co/V6yDNs69uY — CatawbaCountyNC (@CatawbaCounty) February 6, 2020

Officials say the declaration “enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county in alignment with the Catawba County Emergency Operations Plan and in collaboration with emergency response partners.”

The State of Emergency was declared as severe weather moved through the Carolinas, causing damage, flooding streets and forcing multiple schools to dismiss students early.

