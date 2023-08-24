RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the biggest career fairs in the state is now on the books.

The North Carolina Office of State Human Resources puts on this Career Expo every year to find candidates to fill openings in almost every agency statewide.

This includes the NCDOT, Wildlife Resources Commission, and the NC General Assembly are among the 30 agencies participating as well as 13 state universities.

Information sessions will also take place, though the list hasn’t yet been released.

The fair is happening on Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McKimmon Center on Gorman Street.

To register, click here.