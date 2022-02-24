RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As candidates began filing to run for office again Thursday, some candidates jumped in quickly while others are still assessing what to do.

On Wednesday, a three-judge panel rejected the revised Congressional districts Republicans in the General Assembly recently drew, saying they still didn’t meet the court’s standards.

The court approved a new map of the state’s 14 U.S. House seats that’s more favorable to Democrats than previous versions the court rejected. This means candidates have to decide how likely it is they can actually win based on how the districts are drawn.

Republicans in the General Assembly on Thursday were still weighing whether to appeal the decision on the Congressional map to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Democrat Jeff Jackson, who dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate last year, said Thursday he’s now considering running in the 14th district, which includes part of Charlotte and is favorable to Democrats.

He said he and his wife “are talking it over.” The candidate filing period will end next Friday, March 4.

U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross filed to run for re-election in her Wake County district Thursday.

Meanwhile, Democratic Reps. Kathy Manning and Alma Adams also plan to seek re-election as well.

Manning represents the Triad, and Adams would be running to represent parts of Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.

On the Republican side, Rep. Virginia Foxx said she’ll file to run in the 5th district, which stretches from Mitchell to Forsyth County.

Rep. Richard Hudson said he’ll file in the 9th district, that includes Fort Bragg, and would face a primary challenge from state Rep. John Szoka.

Rep. Dan Bishop said he’s undecided about whether to run again for Congress or to seek a statewide judicial office.

Several candidates got into the race for the state’s 13th Congressional district, that will likely be the only true toss-up district in this fall’s general election. The district includes all of Johnston County and parts of Wake, Wayne and Harnett counties.

Democrat Wiley Nickel filed to run there on Thursday.

“It’s been a long fight. But, today was a really big win for everyone who cares about having access to the ballot and fair maps,” he said. “After years of struggling, we have great maps that allow voters to have a real choice at the ballot box.”

Republicans DeVan Barbour, Chad Slotta and Kelly Kathleen Daughtry also filed to run in that district Thursday.

Barbour, who lives in Benson and is president of Cornerstone Employee Benefits, said it’s been “chaos” in recent weeks as the legal battle over the district maps has led to the lines changing.

“It lays at the feet of our North Carolina Supreme Court, the liberal judges on that court, that our voters have no more time than they do to get to know the candidates,” he said.

Daughtry, an attorney whose father served in the General Assembly, called herself an “old-fashioned, tight-fisted conservative.”

Slotta, a small business CEO, decried the court’s decision in the redistricting case, saying, “As our Constitution requires, the legislature is the governing body that draws the maps, not activist judges. The rank partisanship on display with the court-imposed Congressional map process hurts the people of North Carolina.”

David McLennan, a expert on state politics at Meredith College, said the battle in the 13th district is likely to be one of the most critical races in the country as Democrats attempt to hold onto the narrow majority they have in Congress.

“Every seat may determine the control of the U.S. House,” he said. “It’s just like the North Carolina Senate race. It’s going to be the bullseye for many people around the country.”

Democrat Cheri Beasley is the presumptive nominee for her party in the Senate race. She formally filed to run on Thursday saying it’s time to move forward now that the state courts have ruled.

Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court but lost re-election in 2020.

The Senate race is expected to be one of the most hotly contested races in the country this year.

“We have heard the rulings of the courts. The decisions have been made, and we are moving on. It’s time to make sure that we’re traveling across the state, meeting North Carolinians,” she said. “We have an election. And, people are desperately wanting to make sure that those of us who are offering ourselves for service are committed to addressing the kinds of issues they care deeply about.”