State superintendent, president of NC Chamber to hold workforce conversation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s State Superintendent Catherine Truitt and other leaders will share their workforce goals for the state during a Wednesday morning meeting.

The Workforce Webinar, titled “How K-12 Education Fuels NC’s Competitive Success,” will feature a live-streamed conversation between Truitt and the North Carolina Chamber’s President and CEO Gary Salamido.

The webinar will touch on employers’ needs and how the state’s education system can evolve to help set students up for success.

You can join the free event at 11 a.m. You must register ahead of time.