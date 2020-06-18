State to begin COVID-19 testing for all NC prison inmates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every inmate in North Carolina’s prisons will receive a COVID-19 test, state health officials announced Thursday.
Currently, the state has at least 31,200 inmates. More than 2,000 inmates have already been tested.
The testing process will take about 60 days and cost approximately $3.3 million to execute, officials say.
Thursday’s numbers show yet another high day with more than 1,300 new cases in North Carolina, percent of positive tests at nine percent and statewide hospitalizations at 857.
Testing has increased with 16,800 tests per day, on average, for the past week. There is now more than 500 testing locations across the state along with several pop-up community testing sites.
