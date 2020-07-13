Statue of slavery proponent Thomas Ruffin removed from NC Court of Appeals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The statue of a former North Carolina Supreme Court justice and supporter of slavery was removed from the Court of Appeals in Raleigh Monday morning.

Thomas Ruffin (1787-1870) served on the North Carolina Supreme Court from 1829 to 1852 then again from 1858 to 1859.

He was chief justice of the state Supreme Court from 1833 to 1852.

In 1829, Ruffin’s opinion in State v. Mann gave slaveholders unchecked power over their slaves.

The bronze statue was erected in 1915 and stood in an alcove at the entrance of the North Carolina Court of Appeals building.

At its dedication, Gov. Lock Craige said Ruffin was “recognized everywhere as one of the greatest judges that our race has produced.”

It is unclear where the statue will be moved.

The move comes as other monuments around Raleigh and the state of those connected to the Confederacy or slavery are removed.