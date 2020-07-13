Statue of slavery proponent Thomas Ruffin removed from NC Court of Appeals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The statue of a former North Carolina Supreme Court justice and supporter of slavery was removed from the Court of Appeals in Raleigh Monday morning.
Thomas Ruffin (1787-1870) served on the North Carolina Supreme Court from 1829 to 1852 then again from 1858 to 1859.
He was chief justice of the state Supreme Court from 1833 to 1852.
In 1829, Ruffin’s opinion in State v. Mann gave slaveholders unchecked power over their slaves.
The bronze statue was erected in 1915 and stood in an alcove at the entrance of the North Carolina Court of Appeals building.
At its dedication, Gov. Lock Craige said Ruffin was “recognized everywhere as one of the greatest judges that our race has produced.”
It is unclear where the statue will be moved.
The move comes as other monuments around Raleigh and the state of those connected to the Confederacy or slavery are removed.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 2 bodies removed from Youngsville apartment where neighbor reported screams, glass shattering
- Plan: Richmond’s Lee statue would be cut apart, reassembled
- NC sees COVID-19 hospitalizations drop for second-consecutive day
- Heinz kit turns ketchup, mayo into frozen treats
- Hong Kong Disneyland to close again on July 15 due to ‘third wave’ of coronavirus cases
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now