RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Attorney General Josh Stein says he is teaming up with colleagues in other states to fight robocalls.

Stein said Tuesday that he and the attorneys general in Indiana and Ohio are forming a bipartisan task force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for allowing foreign robocalls into the United States.

“I’m proud to create this nationwide task force to hold companies accountable when they turn a blind eye to the robocallers they’re letting on to their networks so they can make more money,” Stein said in a statement.

“I’ve already brought one pathbreaking lawsuit against an out-of-state gateway provider, and I won’t hesitate to take legal action against others who break our laws and bombard North Carolinians with these harmful, unlawful calls,” Stein added.

The task force has issued 20 civil investigative demands to 20 gateway providers and other groups that it says are responsible for most foreign robocalls, Stein said.

He says those providers have a responsibility to make sure the traffic is legal, but some are not doing enough to prevent it.

Nearly $30 billion was stolen through scam calls last year, and most of those calls originate overseas, the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center said.