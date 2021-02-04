Stickers asking to join white supremacy group pop up in parts of NC city

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — People in New Bern want answers after finding stickers posted around the downtown area they believe are linked to a white supremacy group.

The sticker calls for people to join “Patriot Front.” The Southern Poverty Law Center has identified Patriot Front as a white supremacy group.

Wendy Card, a New Bern resident, said she and other community members have found multiple stickers posted around the downtown area. New Bern police say they do not believe there is a treat to the community from the stickers.

Officials said they are trying to collect more information on who placed the stickers in the downtown area. Card says it’s unfortunate to see this kind of intimidation.

“New Bern does not represent hate, we’re a very diverse community,” Card said. “I hope these are isolated incidents, but I believe we have to be aware.”