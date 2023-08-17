SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 400 charges were filed against Nissan of Shelby employees Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Those involved were accused of lying to customers about the pre-owned vehicles being sold on-site.

After a months-long investigation, officials said charges were dished concerning “the process used by individuals or dealers to rebuild salvage vehicles and the documents used to transfer titles of those vehicles.”

One woman says the dealership victimized her.

“I am relieved, but I am still concerned about what happened to me and possibly other people as well,” said Lucinda Ross, a Nissan of Shelby customer.

Ross remains frustrated two years after doing business with the dealership that has since gone under new management. She says six months after trading in her car for a 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport, she was told to return to the office.

“They’re tellingx me I had to give them money,” Ross explained. “I had to call the people I financed my car through and tell them I had to re-finance $2,500 into the loan. They said, ‘No, your loan paperwork is fine.'”

Lucinda Ross purchased this damaged car from Nissan of Shelby in 2021.

On top of trade-in confusion, she said her new car was having issues — damage to the door that she says the dealership refused to fix.

“I have pieces of pasteboard in my door, because it’s still not fixed,” Ross said.

Sam Kazran, the former general manager, has a history of run-ins with the law involving his business. He is accused of more than 100 counts of failure to inspect a vehicle prior to being offered for sale in this situation alone.

In 2010, the Federal Election Commision filed a complaint against Kazran saying he illegally reimbursed employees of his Florida dealership nearly $70,000 after donating to a political campaign.

While Ross elaborated she has no plans to return to the dealership, the current general manager took to social media this week addressing the concerns.

“This [dealership] is where we do the right thing, the first time, every single time,” said general manager George Ewing in a short Facebook video. “You may see some news reports about events that happened back in February this year.”

The following charges were filed in the case:

Sam Kazran 110 counts of Failure to Inspect Vehicle Prior to Being Offered for Sale

Whitney Horton Six counts of Failure to Deliver Title 13 Counts of Failure to Disclose Damage

Crystal Brooks One Count of Failure to Deliver Title Five Counts of Failure to Disclose Damage

Casey Ramsey 38 counts of Failure to Deliver Title 38 Counts of Improper Use of Temporary Markers Four counts Failure to Disclose Damage One count of Making False Statement about Date of Sale

Mitchell Hilton 21 Counts of Failure to Deliver Title Four counts of Failure to Disclose Damage 20 counts of Improper Use of Temporary Markers

Katie Horn Five counts of Failure to Deliver Title One count of Failure to Disclose Damage Five counts of Improper use of Temporary Markers

Kristina Hyman 25 counts of Failure to Deliver Title One count of Failure to Disclose Damage 24 counts of Improper Use of Markers

Angie Davis One count of Failure to Deliver Title Four counts of Failure to disclose Damage

Amy Howell One count of Failure to Deliver Title One count of Failure to Disclose Damage

Chris Dean 24 counts of Failure to Deliver Title Three counts of Failure to disclose damage to a vehicle 22 counts of Improper Use of Temporary Markers

Sterling McMillian Seven counts of Failure to Deliver Title Eight counts of Improper Use of Temporary Markers

Randy Massey Eight counts of Fail to Deliver Title Eight counts of Improper Use of Temporary Markers



If customers believe they’re victims in this situation, they can contact the Department of Motor Vehicles’ License and Theft Bureau by calling 828-782-9640 (Asheville District office) or by sending information through License & Theft’s online portal.

“If you have any questions about a vehicle that you’ve purchased here, one you’re getting ready to purchase, a question about our service or parks department, or frankly anything, I want you to reach out to me,” Ewing continued. “By cellphone. 484-888-6039.”

NCDOT advised all the people charged were employees.