Stimulus payments for NC parents: Do you need to apply? When can you expect your $335?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State political leaders released information Monday on how parents can make sure they get their stimulus money included in a COVID-19 relief bill signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper earlier in the month.

According to the bill, eligible recipients need to have been a resident of North Carolina for the entire 2019 calendar year. They also must have reported at least one child on their state tax form who is 16 years old or younger.

Taxpayers who reported at least one qualifying child on their 2019 state individual tax income return will receive the payment automatically, a news release from Rep. John Bell (R) said.

However, some residents who weren’t required to file a return are still eligible. They must apply through the North Carolina Department of Revenue. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15, the release said.

Each qualifying family with a household income between $50,000 and $500,000 will receive a one-time direct payment of $335. NCDOR will issue payments no later than Dec. 15. Payment details will be posted on the NCDOR website as soon as they’re available, the release said.

The $1 billion relief package also included, among other items, an extra $50 in unemployment benefits through the end of the year.

