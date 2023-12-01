PINNACLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges after an alleged kidnapping and assault, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Wednesday morning, multiple 911 hang-up calls were made in the area of Bud Tilley Road in Pinnacle and deputies went to investigate.

At around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, a 911 call came into the Stokes County Communications Center from a woman who stated that she was being held against her will at a home on the 2000 block of Bud Tilley Road.

Deputies said they determined during the call that the woman was in distress and in need of immediate assistance.

At the scene, deputies made contact with the woman and the suspect, Ric Williams, 23, of Pinnacle.

Willaims was taken into custody for violating a domestic violence protection order issued against him in October and the woman was evaluated by Stokes County EMS.

Investigators said that Williams had taken the woman against her will from another location to the Bud Tilley Road home.

A search warrant was executed at the home and evidence was collected.

Willaims is being charged with:

Felony kidnapping

Two felony counts of domestic violence protection order violation with a weapon

Felony breaking and entering

Felony assault by strangulation

Misdemeanor battery of unborn child

Misdemeanor communicating threats

Misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications

Misdemeanor domestic violence protection order violation

On Thursday, Williams received a $1 million secured bond for those charges and currently is in custody at the Stokes County Jail.

He will appear in the Stokes County District Court on Dec. 11.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.