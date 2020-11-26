Stokes County man wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Kenneth Smith, of Danbury, won a $1 million top prize from a scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
“It feels great,” said Smith as he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. “I’ve been trying for a long time.”
Smith bought his winning ticket from Briggs Grocery on N.C. 8 North in Danbury.
He had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.
Smith chose the lump sum and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.
Carolina Black: Millionaire Edition launched in September with five top prizes of $1 million.
One top prize remains to be won.
