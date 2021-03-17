Stolen construction equipment dumped into Cape Fear River near Wilmington, sheriff’s office says

Dive teams with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office working to raise stolen construction equipment submerged in the Northeast Cape Fear River on Wednesday. (Source: NHCSO via WECT)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Dive teams with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spent Wednesday afternoon working to raise stolen construction vehicles and equipment believed to be submerged near a Northeast Cape Fear River boat ramp.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the agency received a report from a construction company that two work trucks and a pair of excavators loaded onto two trailers were stolen early Wednesday morning.

Investigators were able to track down the stolen equipment to the Castle Hayne boat ramp at the Northeast Cape Fear River. Dive teams were brought in and determined that at least some of the equipment was submerged in the river near the boat ramp.

The spokesperson said the boat ramp has been closed so the dive teams could try and fish the equipment from out of the water.

