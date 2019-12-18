Stolen guns, meth, heroin, $33K in cash seized from NC home after 2-year federal drug investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man arrested last month on federal drug charges waived his detention hearing Monday.

Donald Shaquan Miller was arrested on Nov. 26 for distributing drugs throughout Pender and Onslow counties. When officers took him into custody, they found a variety of narcotic-based pain pills on Miller.

Outstanding federal indictments were served on Miller, and when investigators searched his home on Lee Road, they located 17 guns, 1,180 grams of crystal meth, 391 grams of heroin and $33,822 in cash. According to a press release from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, four of the guns are confirmed to have been stolen. Investigators are still working to determine the legal owners of the remaining 13 guns.

The federal indictment includes charges of felony conspiracy, three counts of distribution of cocaine and one count of distribution of heroin.

Undercover drug enforcement officers began buying meth, cocaine, and heroin from Miller’s associates nearly two years ago. The SBI, FBI Safe Streets Unit-Wilmington Field Office, and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division also had a hand in the investigation.

“Drug investigations of this type often take months to complete and involve many jurisdictions. Cooperation between local, state and federal agencies is essential to being successful in apprehending those who deal in these dangerous illegal drugs in our communities,” the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

After Miller’s arrest, he was transported to the New Hanover County Jail and placed into federal custody. He was then transported to US Federal Court in Raleigh and placed in U.S. Marshal’s Service custody under no bond. On Monday, Miller waived his detention hearing and remains in custody. The sheriff’s office says the case remains under investigation and additional federal charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2017-022506. Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.