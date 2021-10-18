Stolen vehicle spotted at NC McDonald’s, driver arrested after chase, police say

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCN) – The driver of a stolen car was arrested after a chase Monday in Havelock, police said.

Officer J. Kilgore was on patrol when he spotted a vehicle matching the description of a stolen vehicle from Morehead City back into a parking spot at Mcdonald’s, a Havelock Police Department news release said.

The car drove off when Kilgore turned his car around and activated his emergency lights. The vehicle failed to stop.

“Due to the way the driver was operating the vehicle and the danger to public safety, all responding officers discontinued the chase. The suspect vehicle was later located in the Nottingham Drive area. The suspect vehicle was located backing into a carport,” the release read.

Philip Montanino, 23, was identified as the driver. Currently, he is in the Craven County Jail.

Police said several charges are pending with an unknown bail at this time.