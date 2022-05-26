ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A St. Pauls store clerk and a 17-year-old boy were charged after a teenage girl died in a crash on May 7 in Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Ameer Mohamed Sal Alhobishi, 19, of St. Pauls, was arrested and charged with selling malt beverages to an underage person, selling tobacco to an underage person, aiding and abetting an underage person, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing unlawful conduct on an ABC-licensed premises.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with felony possession of a handgun by a juvenile on school grounds, aggravated possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, underage possession of alcoholic beverages, aiding and abetting an underage person and selling alcoholic beverages without a permit.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the 17-year-old boy bought alcoholic beverages from Happy Mart on Highway 301 in St. Pauls on May 7 and then sold them to the 17-year-old girl who later died in a single-vehicle crash on Barker Ten Mile Road, officials said.

Bethany Grace Kinlaw was identified as the victim in the crash.

The 17-year-old boy was identified as a classmate of Kinlaw and he admitted to having a gun at school, purchasing the alcoholic beverages and then selling them to her, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The 17-year-old boy is a student at St. Pauls High School, according to Glen Burnette, spokesman for the Public Schools of Robeson County. Burnette also added that the student was not found with a gun on campus. WBTW has reached back out to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety for clarification on the charges.

North Carolina Highway Patrol contacted the ALE after alcoholic beverages were located in the car after the crash.