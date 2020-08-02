Storm surge warning, hurricane watch issued for NC coastal areas as Isaias strengthens slightly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical storm Isaias gathered a bit of strength Sunday, but it is still expected to remain a tropical storm over the couple of days as it moves along the Florida coast on Sunday, then over the East Coast early next week

Winds are sustained at 70 mph — up from 65 mph earlier Sunday — as Isaias moves to the north-northwest at 9 mph, according to the 5 p.m. Sunday update from the National Hurricane center.

Isaias is located about 65 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Several new watches and warnings were issued at 5 p.m. for areas of the North Carolina coast. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Cape Fear, North Carolina.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Cape Fear to Duck, North Carolina, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect from South Santee River, South Carolina to Surf City, North Carolina.

The Tropical Storm Warning has been extended northward to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina.

Locally, Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are now in effect for most of central North Carolina.

According to the hurricane center, Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to make a turn toward the north-northeast on Monday and Tuesday with an increase in forward speed.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near the east coast of Florida today through late tonight. Then Isaias will move from the coast of Georgia into South Carolina. Monday night, Isaias is expected to move over eastern North Carolina and then over the Mid-Atlantic states. Right now, landfall looks to be close to Myrtle Beach on Monday night.

Tropical-storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

Central North Carolina remains in the path, and the center of Isaias may move inland along the I-95 corridor as we move into early next week. The National Hurricane Center forecasts 3 to 6 inches of rain in North Carolina, with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches. Wind gusts of 30 to 60 mph will be possible.

A flash flood watch has been issued for much of central North Carolina because of heavy rainfall possible from the storm. It goes into effect Monday at 2 p.m. and expires Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Changes in the track will mean changes to our forecast, so keep checking back for updates in the coming days.

