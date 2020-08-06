Storm-tattered Frying Pan Tower flag being auctioned off to support places hardest hit by Hurricane Isaias

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCN) — The storm-tattered Frying Pan Tower flag that survived Hurricane Isaias’ winds will be auctioned off to benefit those hardest hit by the storm.

The flag, named “Constance”, flew as Isaias made landfalll in North Carolina and has already been replaced with a new flag, officials say.

This is not the first time a flag atop the tower has been auctioned off. In 2018 following Hurricane Florence, a flag named “Kevin” that withstood the storm was auctioned off for nearly $11,000. All proceeds went toward victims of Hurricane Florence through the American Red Cross.

“As we have done in previous hurricanes to help those on shore we will auction “Constance” to raise funds to help those in the Oak Island/Southport area hit hardest,” a Facebook post said.

Isaias made landfall Aug. 3 near Ocean Isle Beach, according to Doppler radar imagery and surface observations from the National Hurricane Center. At least six people were killed before the storm made its way out to sea.

Frying Pan Shoals Light is a decommissioned lighthouse located on the Frying Pan Shoals approximately 39 miles southeast of Southport and 32 miles from Bald Head Island.