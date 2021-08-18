Storms cause flooding, landslides in Western NC, topple trees in Upstate SC

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – The remnants of Tropical Depression Fred brought flooding, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes to the Upstate, western North Carolina, and northeast Georgia Tuesday.

The storms also triggered multiple landslides throughout western North Carolina.

Flood Warnings are in effect for much of western North Carolina as storms dumped more than 5 inches of rain in some areas.

Tree on house on Crowe Drive in Seneca, August 17, 2021 (WSPA)

Trees down at a Clemson research farm on Lebanon Road in Anderson County, August 17, 2021 (WSPA)

Trees down at a Clemson research farm on Lebanon Road in Anderson County, August 17, 2021 (WSPA)

Trees down at a Clemson research farm on Lebanon Road in Anderson County, August 17, 2021 (WSPA)

Trees down at a Clemson research farm on Lebanon Road in Anderson County, August 17, 2021 (WSPA)

Trees down at a Clemson research farm on Lebanon Road in Anderson County, August 17, 2021 (WSPA)

Trees down at a Clemson research farm on Lebanon Road in Anderson County, August 17, 2021 (WSPA)















(From: NCDOT)









Downtown Canton, NC was flooded Tuesday evening. The water has since mostly receded. (Kelley Allred)

Downtown Canton, NC was flooded Tuesday evening. The water has since mostly receded. (Kelley Allred)

Downtown Canton, NC was flooded Tuesday evening. The water has since mostly receded. (Kelley Allred)

Downtown Canton, NC was flooded Tuesday evening. The water has since mostly receded. (Kelley Allred)

Downtown Canton, NC was flooded Tuesday evening. The water has since mostly receded. (Kelley Allred)

Flooded Park Street and Main Street at the municipal building in the City of Canton were flooded Tuesday evening, but water had mostly receded Wednesday morning. (WSPA)

Flooded Park Street and Main Street at the municipal building in the City of Canton were flooded Tuesday evening, but water had mostly receded Wednesday morning. (WSPA)

SOUTH CAROLINA

The National Weather Service said a tornado was reportedly spotted on the ground near Central shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Numerous trees and branches were down at a Clemson research farm southeast of Pendleton in Anderson County.

A tree also fell on a home on Crowe Drive in Seneca during Tuesday’s storms.

Storms also damaged areas of Mauldin near Miller Road.

Trees were topped and townhomes were damaged on Ridgestone Circle.

At least one pickup truck was crushed by a falling tree in Mauldin.

Warehouses along Geneva Court also sustained damage in the storm.

Video from a storm spotter showed a possible tornado crossing Interstate 385 near Pleasant Grove Baptist Church just south of Fountain Inn.

There’s no word yet on any injuries from the storms.

NORTH CAROLINA

In North Carolina, flooding was reported throughout Transylvania County, Haywood County, and Buncombe County.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office was urging residents along the Pigeon River to seek higher ground. Emergency shelters opened in Waynesville and Canton:

Tuscola High School on Tuscola School Road, Waynesville

Canton First Baptist on Academy Street, Canton

Viewer video sent to 7News showed rushing floodwaters in the Woodrow community along Pisgah Drive near Sonoma Road.

Haywood County issued a State of Emergency due to the storm.

The NCDOT also shared a photo of severe flooding in the city of Canton.

Again, some roads are suffering more damage than others. Here's a picture from Canton in Haywood County. Please do not attempt to drive through standing water, let alone moving water. pic.twitter.com/KsXWwa9dK4 — NCDOT Western Mts (@NCDOT_Westmtn) August 17, 2021

The Department of Transportation said a retaining wall collapsed along U.S. 19/23 in Canton. Both directions of that highway were closed while crews worked to repair the damage.

Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were blocked near mile marker 26 in Haywood County due to a debris flow, according to the NCDOT. A rockslide along I-40 westbound near Exit 37 (Wiggins Road) also blocked lanes.

U.S. 19/74 west of Bryson City is also closed due to three landslides in the Nantahala Gorge.

Westbound motorists are being detoured on to NC-28 to NC-143 to U.S. 129 in Robbinsville and then back to U.S. 74. Eastbound motorists are being detoured along the same route in reverse order.

(From: NCDOT)

The Asheville Fire Department said they responded to assist in Haywood County with water rescues and landslides. The department said there are multiple water rescues due to flooded roads.

Motorists are also asked to avoid the 600 block of Merrimon Avenue in Asheville due to a landslide which has brought down a tree and power lines.

Asheville firefighters also worked to rescue people from cars which were stranded near the 800-block of Smokey Park Highway due to flooding.

Asheville Fire Department shared video of flooding close by at the corner of Brookside Circle and Lower Edgewood Road.

A temporary shelter has been opened at Trinity Baptist Church on Shelburne Road in Asheville for residents who have had to evacuate due to the flooding.

Asheville firefighters said a tree fell onto a home on Kimberly Avenue.

Nobody was hurt but the fire department said the residents were forced out of their home.

(From: Asheville Fire Department)

(From: Asheville Fire Department)

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Multiple school districts in North Carolina have either canceled school for Wednesday or announced a delay.

Check for the latest updates on school closings and delays here.