Stranger returns engagement ring lost on NC beach after fiance takes to Facebook for help

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Getting engaged is a memory of a lifetime. Hailey Edwards just got engaged last month actually.

She and her fiance we at the beach, but a nice day at the beach turned into a day of heartache, Saturday, when Hailey realized she was missing her engagement ring.

She took it off at the beach and didn’t realize it was missing until later that night.

“I immediately freaked out,” said Edwards. “I had my sister come out and retrace our steps and she didn’t see anything and so we went to the store and bought a metal detector ourselves and didn’t find anything.”

So, Hailey, made a last-ditch effort and went to Facebook to make post asking for help in locating the ring.

“I woke up and saw that Jake had posted a picture with it with the sunrise and my heart just completely dropped,” said Edwards. “I was so excited and shocked that he found it. I really did not expect anything to come of it.”

Jake Thomaier woke up early and used his metal detector to find the ring.

He told Hailey he goes to the beach often to see what he can find and found her ring under about three inches of sand by the beach access sign.

“This is what we get for getting engaged in 2020,” said Edwards. “Just a year of craziness. And then Jake saved the day.”

After being engaged only a month Hailey says she feels like she’s just gotten engaged all over again.

