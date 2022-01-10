Stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway reopens after storm dumps snow in NC mountains

Snow on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Monday north of Asheville near Tanbark Tunnel in Dec. 2019. Photo from National Park Service

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Officials with the National Park Service say one section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened to traffic, but much of the road remains closed across western North Carolina.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the 469-mile parkway, which climbs in elevation north and south of Asheville, was shut down on Jan. 2 before a storm hit the next day.

That winter storm dropped up to 2 inches of snow across Buncombe County and dumped up to 9 inches in the northern and western counties.

As of Sunday, the parkway was open at milepost 375.7 at Ox Creek/Elk Mountain Access Road, through milepost 393.6 at N.C. 191/Brevard Road, according to the parkway’s social media page.

The storm on Jan. 3 also left small amounts of snow in central North Carolina. Flurries were seen as far east as the Outer Banks.

CBS 17 contributed to the report