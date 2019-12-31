Stretch of I-77 South in NC completely closed after crash

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A stretch of Interstate 77 South was completely closed after a crash in Iredell County Monday evening.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all four lanes are closed on I-77 South near mile marker 32.4 in Mooresville. Express lane 1 is the only lane that remains open.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. There is a high impact on traffic in the area.
There’s no word on what happened, but Iredell Communications said there were people taken from the scene by ambulance. There’s no word on how many people were involved.
Officials have not provided any other information about the crash.
