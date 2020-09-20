Stretch of NC 12 closed along Outer Banks because of water on roadway

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCN) – A stretch of N.C. 12 is closed along the Outer Banks due to standing water on the roadway, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Sunday.

N.C. 12 is closed in both directions from Rodanthe to the Bonner Bridge, the NCDOT alert said. It is expected to reopen by 7 p.m. Sunday.

NCDOT did not provide information on viable alternate routes.

