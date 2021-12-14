Stretch of Outer Banks to close for removal of yacht that ran ashore at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are preparing to remove one of the latest boats to run around at the North Carolina coast.

At least three vessels — including two fishing trawlers — have run ashore at the coast in the last couple of weeks.

Crews from one trawler had to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their boat became disabled near Duck a week ago.

Now, a 37-foot sailing yacht is set for removal after it was beached along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to officials from the National Park Service, the sailing vessel named the Alhambra ran ashore early Saturday morning just north of Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Avon Fishing Pier in Avon.

The National Park Service was working with the Coast Guard and the vessel’s owner to remove possible hazardous substances on the boat.

Over the weekend, the staff at the park put up a sign to warn people to stay away from the grounded yacht, which is registered out of Bayfield, Wisconsin on Lake Superior.

Tuesday afternoon, park officials said a permit had been issued to remove the yacht.

Beginning Wednesday morning, a small section of the beach will temporarily close north of the Avon Fishing Pier as crews remove the Alhambra and clean up the surrounding beach.

Just weeks ago, a fishing vessel named Jonathan Ryan was found near off-road vehicle ramp 48 which is about 1.25 miles southeast of the Frisco Campground. It was later pulled out to open water.

Also on the Outer Banks last week, a trawler was grounded when it became disabled near Duck. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four crew members, but the fishing boat was still stuck on Sunday.

WAVY-TV contributed to this report.